Let’s continue this series on some of the great practices that we have at Mozilla and that your project may wish to adopt, too.

This time, let’s talk about Mozilla’s #introduction chatroom.

Mozilla is a large community, with dozens of projects, from Firefox front-end to localization to addons.mozilla.org to Firefox Hubs to support.mozilla.org, etc. Unsurprisingly, we have many communication channels. Bugzilla and Phabricator, Github issues and Pull Requests, Matrix/Riot/Element (formerly IRC) and Discourse, etc.

When you are a seasoned contributor, you already know where to find people who can answer your project-related questions. I’ve been on #developers for the best part of 17 years, on #spidermonkey (previously named #jsapi) for about 10 years, on both of the French-speaking channels for as long as I remember, etc.

But if you are a newcomer, where do you go?

Well, you go to #introduction !

It’s a web-accessible channel. You don’t need to download and install Discord, or Slack, or anything else to join it.

It’s a public channel. You don’t need anybody’s authorization to join it.

It’s a channel where you can ask dumb questions. It’s ok. On #introduction , everybody knows that you’re here because you don’t know yet. Everybody on the channel is gentle.

On #introduction, you are not distracting people while they're busy or in the middle of highly technical written brainstormings, simply because they're using other channels for that.

It's also a mutual help channel. The first people to respond to newcomers are very often people who have only been here for a few days or a few weeks, who have passed the first few difficulties and are happy to share their knowledge.

It’s a moderated channel. If you’re a troll or a spambot, you are going to get ejected.

It’s a volunteer-only channel. While many Mozilla employees participate, they’re here because they want to, not because it’s part of their job description (except a few who actually talked to management and succeeded at making it part of their job description :) ). We’re here to help :)

On #introduction , you can ask about mentored bugs, or general contribution-oriented questions. Volunteers will help you, will put you in touch with other developers who might answer your questions best, or will lead you towards detailed documentation.