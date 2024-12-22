What would it take to add refinement types to Rust?
A few years ago, on a whim, I wrote YAIOUOM. YAOIOUM was a static analyzer for Rust that checked that the code
was using units of measures correctly, e.g. a distance in meters is not a distance in centimeters, dividing meters
by seconds gave you a value in
m / s (aka
m * s^-1).
YAIOUOM was an example of a refinement type system, i.e. a type system that does its work after another type
system has already done its work. It was purely static, users could add new units in about
one line of code, and it was actually surprisingly easy to write. It also couldn’t be written within the Rust
type system, in part because I wanted legible error messages, and in part because Rust doesn’t offer a very
good way to specify that
(m / s) * s is actually the same type as
m.
Sadly, it also worked only on a specific version of Rust Nightly, and the code broke down with every new version of Rust. It’s a shame, because I believe that there’s lots we could do with refinement types. Simple things such as units of measure, as above, but also, I suspect, we could achieve much better error messages for complex type-level programming, such as what Diesel is doing.
It got me to wonder how we could extend Rust in such a way that refinement types could be easily added to the language.
Starting with Rust’s type system
As I’ve already implemented one refinement type system for Rust, I’ll use it as a benchmark of features that would be needed to let us implement this in Rust.
Let’s assume that we have defined the types
Value,
Unit,
Meter,
Second to make the following possible:
struct Value<T, U> where U: Unit { ... }; // a value of type T (e.g. f64) with a unit of type U
let a = Value::<f64, Meter>::new(9.81); // f64 Meter aka Value<f64, Meter>
let b = Value::<f64, Second>::new(1.0); // f64 Second aka Value<f64, Second>
Furthermore, we have defined operations
std::ops::Add and
std::ops::Sub in such a way that we can write
let c = b + b; // f64 Second aka Value<f64, Second>
let d = b - b; // f64 Second aka Value<f64, Second>
let _ = a - b; // Error: cannot subtract `Value<f64, Second>` from `Value<f64, Meter>`
Multiplication and division are a bit more complicated, because they introduce new units, so let’s further assume
that we have defined
std::ops::Mul,
std::ops::Div and two
Unit combinators
Mul<Left, Right> and
Div<Left, Right>
in such a way that we can write
let g = a / (b * b); // f64 Meter / (Second * Second) aka Value<f64, Div<Meter, Mul<Second, Second>>>>
let h = a / b / b; // f64 Meter / (Second * Second) aka Value<f64, Div<Div<Meter, Second>, Second>>
So far, so good. Unless you want to compare
g and
h:
let diff = g - h; // Error: cannot subtract `Value<f64, Div<Div<Meter, Second>, Second>>` from `Value<f64, Div<Meter, Mul<Second, Second>>>`
which is a shame, because
g and
h represent the same value and
Div<Div<Meter, Second>, Second>> and
Div<Meter, Mul<Second, Second>> represent the same unit of measure.
Perhaps we could be smarter about it?
In the above encoding, we have used a definition of
- with a type signature
impl<V, U> std::ops::Sub for Value<V, U> where V: std::ops::Sub {
type Output = Value<<V as std::ops::Sub>::Output, U>;
// ...
}
i.e.
for any number type
Vand any unit
U,
-takes two arguments of type
Value<V, U>and produces an argument of type
Value<V, U>.
But what we’d like here would be to express
for any number type
Vand any unit types
Leftand
Right,
-takes two arguments of type
Value<V, Left>and
Value<V, Right>and produces an argument of type
Value<V, Left>if
Leftand
Rightare equivalent.
In other words, in terms of type-level programming, what we need here is some form of type-level oracle function
Equivalent<Left, Right> that is defined if and only if
Left and
Right are indeed equivalent. Unfortunately, as far as I can tell1, in Rust, there is no way to define
Equivalent<Left, Right> to combine the following three properties:
Equivalent<Left, Right>is defined iff
Leftand
Rightare equivalent;
- keep the system extensible in such a way that other crates can create new units;
- don’t need the user to manually express equivalences between units.
So… what if we could expand the Rust type system to help us here?
…then expanding it
Our life is complicated because programming with types is complicated. However, if instead of having to implement
Equivalent<Left, Right>, we needed to implement
equivalent(left: UnitRepr, right: UnitRepr), where
UnitRepr was an algebraic data structure representing our units of measures, our life would be much easier.
If you’re curious, Andrew Kennedy formalized the algorithm that does this ~15 years ago, and then implemented it as part of the F# compiler (my own work on YAIOUOM was essentially a port of his work to Rust), so let’s take it for granted that such an algorithm exists and that it’s possible to implement
equivalent or something like it.
There are a few places where we could imagine plugging
equivalent, or a variant thereof.
Option: Trait resolution
We could somehow plug into
rustc_infer::trait, rustc’s implementation of trait resolution, whenever we attempt to resolve
Equivalent<Left, Right>.
This would let us write
impl<V, Left, Right, C> std::ops::Sub<Value<V, Right>> for Value<V, Left>
where V: std::ops::Sub,
Equivalence: Equivalent<Left, Right, Canonical=C>
{
type Output = Value<<V as std::ops::Sub>::Output, C>;
// ...
}
let diff = h - g; // Value<f64, C> where C is the canonicalized version of Div<Div<Meter, Second>, Second>
// and Div<Meter, Mul<Second, Second>>
As of rustc 1.85, this might look like an additional variant in
SelectionCandidate.
I am not convinced by this approach, for several reasons:
- trait resolution is already quite complex, I’m afraid that this would make it even more complex, with the added risk of slowing down the compiler/never returning;
- it’s not entirely clear to me what should happen in case our plugged-in
equivalentreturns an error stating that no solution could be found;
- it’s not entirely clear to me what should happen in case our plugged-in
equivalentcan find more than one equivalence – I suspect that this would probably be caused by an error in the implementation of
equivalent, so perhaps this question doesn’t need an answer;
- somehow, this feels too powerful.
Option: TypeVar unification
We could somehow plug into
rustc_infer::infer, rustc’s implementation of type inference, wherever we attempt to unify a
Unit<V, T> and a
Unit<V, U>, where either
T or
U contains a type variable. This would let us keep the definition of subtraction that requires a
Unit<V, U> on both sides.
I am also not convinced by this approach, for several reasons:
- type unification is already non-trivial, as the author of a refinement type system, I don’t want to have to reimplement part of unification;
- type unification happens all over the place, so there is a strong chance that this would slow down type checking considerably;
- somehow, this feels too powerful.
Option: Trait resolution (optimistic)
Instead of this, we could offer a lower-powered solution that takes place in two steps.
Step 1: During trait resolution, we entirely discard the unit information and assume that
Left
and
Right are equivalent.
impl<V, Left, Right, C> std::ops::Sub<Value<V, Right>> for Value<V, Left>
where V: std::ops::Sub,
record!(yaoioum, Equivalent<Left, Right>) // <!-- record for later post-processing
{
type Output = Value<<V as std::ops::Sub>::Output, Left>;
// ...
}
In general, this is of course false, as this would let us subtract meters from seconds.
Step 2: At some point before code generation, the compiler calls the plug-in and passes the list of equivalences that were assumed and lets the plug-in perform late rejection of types that are not actually equivalent.
Critically, this steps 2 takes place after both trait selection and unification, which means that type variables are already either resolved or truly generic. Intuitively, this means that the post-processing step only needs to perform type-checking, rather than any kind of type inference.
This variant feels faster, much less powerful than plugging an entirely new trait selection mechanism
into
rustc_infer, the behavior in case of error is clearer, and the plug-in has access
to better information when displaying error messages. Also, it’s possible that the plug-in
would only need
rustdoc::clean::types::Type type information, which are easier to
manipulate (and more stable) than
rustc_infer::traits::select::{SelectionCandidate, EvaluationResult}.
My intuition, which would need to be confirmed, is that the post-processor would not always
have access to enough information to decide whether an addition/subtraction is correct, a bit
like the compiler cannot always determine whether
1.0 is a
f32 or a
f64. Just as is the
case for number literals, I suspect that we could live with that, and reject anything that
cannot be proven correct, as long as error messages are clear enough that a developer can add
the missing annotations.
Option: TypeVar unification (optimistic)
Similarly, we could perform optimistic typevar unification, e.g.
- mark
Unitunification as something that must be recorded by the compiler;
- assume that
Unit<T, U>and
Unit<T, V>are always unifiable if
Uor
Vis a type variable;
- perform post-processing to confirm unifications.
While this shares some of the benefits of optimistic trait resolution, I suspect that this would be harder to debug both for the author of the plug-in and for its users.
Option: Optimistic, pluggable keyword
In fact, in YAOIOUM, I implemented a variant on optimistic unification. When you write a method in Rust, you can mark it with an attribute, e.g.:
impl Value<T, U> where U: Unit {
#[allow(unused_attributes)]
#[yaoioum(method_unify)]
pub fn unify<V: Unit>(self) -> Value<T, V> {
Self {
value: self.value,
unit: PhantomData,
}
}
}
when writing a compiler plug-in, you can then walk the tree, looking for all instances of this attribute, and apply some post-processing to the method. In effect, you are defining something akin to a new keyword.
With this mechanism, the following definition still fails:
let diff = h - g; // Error: cannot subtract `Value<f64, Div<Div<Meter, Second>, Second>>` from `Value<f64, Div<Meter, Mul<Second, Second>>>`
But the following two definitions pass type-checking
let diff_1 = h.unify() - g; // f64 Meter / (Second * Second) aka Value<f64, Div<Meter, Mul<Second, Second>>>>
let diff_2 = h - g.unify(); // f64 Meter / (Second * Second) aka Value<f64, Div<Div<Meter, Second>, Second>>>
Since calls to
unify can be detected by the plug-in, they can be accepted or rejected during the compilation phase.
While this variant is even more limited than the previous ones, and clearly less transparent for users, a few dozen minutes of experimenting with a compiler variant using it showed no really annoying case.
What about error messages?
As mentioned above, I expect that refinement types can have two benefits:
- when they complement type-level programming, they make the type system more poweful;
- when they replace type-level programming, it becomes possible to make error messages much clearer.
In the case of YAOIOUM, an error message looks like
let distance = Measure::<f64, Km>::new(300_000.);
let duration = Measure::<f64, S>::new(1.);
let _ = distance.unify() - duration;
// Error:
// ----------------- in this unification
// = note: expected unit of measure: `S`
// found unit of measure: `Km`
which feels pretty neat.
What about an API?
Let’s look a bit further into the future, at a possible stable implementation. I believe that we’d like:
- as many types as possible defined in regular, userland crates (in this case,
Unit,
Value,
Mul,
Div, etc.);
- any checks that cannot be implemented within Rust’s regular type system implemented in a post-processing crate, executed during compilation.
This feels dual to the current design of procedural macros, which I think is a good sign. So, this could look like one of:
use refinement::Type; // Functionally equivalent to rustdoc::clean::types::Type, but doesn't need `rustc_private`.
use refinement::Error; // Somewhat similar to rustc_errors, to be designed.
// If we go for post-processing trait selection.
//
// The directive means that we're only ever called when `selection` is an instance
// of `crate::yaoioum::Equivalent<Left, Right>`.
#[postprocess::trait(crate::yaoioum::Equivalent)]
fn confirm_trait_selection(span: Span, selection: &Type) -> Result<(), Error> {
// ...
}
// If we go for post-processing type variable unification.
//
// The directive means that we're only ever called when both `left` and `right`
// are instances of `crate::yaoioum::Unit<T, _>`.
#[postprocess::unify(crate::yaoioum::Unit)]
fn confirm_typevar_unification(span: Span, left: &Type, right: &Type) -> Result<(), Error> {
/// ...
}
// If we go for post-processing a pseudo-keyword.
//
// The directive means that we're only ever called upon a call to `Value::unify`, which
// entails that `args[0]` is an instance of `Value<T, U>` and `args[1]` is an instance of
// `Value<T, V>`.
#[postprocess::keyword(yaoioum(unify))]
fn confirm_keyword_unification(span: Span, args: &[&Type]) -> Result<(), Error> {
/// ...
}
What’s next?
From here, the following steps would involve:
- gathering feedback;
- writing a rustc driver that supports plug-ins for the three optimistic interfaces mentioned above;
- implementing a few refinement types using these plug-ins, including a new version of YAOIOUM and ideally some subset of Flux or Liquid Haskell or SQL.
I’m a bit busy working on analog quantum programming these days, so I’m not sure when and if I find time to do that. We’ll see :)
-
If you find a way, drop me a line :) However, I suspect that any error messages would be fairly hard to read. ↩︎
Copyright: Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Author: David Teller
Posted on: December 22, 2024